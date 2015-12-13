Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 13
Anderlecht 1 Oostende 1
Standard Liege 2 Club Bruges 0
STVV 0 Ghent 2
Saturday, December 12
Charleroi 2 OH Leuven 1
Kortrijk 1 Mouscron-Peruwelz 3
Mechelen 1 Lokeren 1
Zulte Waregem 2 Waasland-Beveren 1
Friday, December 11
Westerlo 0 Racing Genk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ghent 19 11 7 1 37 17 40
2 Club Bruges 19 12 1 6 37 20 37
3 Oostende 19 10 5 4 34 21 35
4 Anderlecht 18 9 7 2 28 14 34
5 Zulte Waregem 19 8 5 6 35 33 29
6 Racing Genk 19 7 4 8 20 21 25
-------------------------
7 Standard Liege 19 7 4 8 24 32 25
8 Kortrijk 19 6 7 6 20 20 25
9 STVV 19 7 3 9 20 25 24
10 Charleroi 18 6 6 6 21 21 24
11 Lokeren 18 6 4 8 21 22 22
12 Mechelen 19 6 4 9 28 34 22
13 Waasland-Beveren 19 6 3 10 25 36 21
14 Mouscron-Peruwelz 18 5 6 7 28 29 21
-------------------------
15 OH Leuven 19 4 3 12 23 35 15
-------------------------
16 Westerlo 19 2 7 10 19 40 13
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation