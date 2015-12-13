Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 13 Anderlecht 1 Oostende 1 Standard Liege 2 Club Bruges 0 STVV 0 Ghent 2 Saturday, December 12 Charleroi 2 OH Leuven 1 Kortrijk 1 Mouscron-Peruwelz 3 Mechelen 1 Lokeren 1 Zulte Waregem 2 Waasland-Beveren 1 Friday, December 11 Westerlo 0 Racing Genk 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ghent 19 11 7 1 37 17 40 2 Club Bruges 19 12 1 6 37 20 37 3 Oostende 19 10 5 4 34 21 35 4 Anderlecht 18 9 7 2 28 14 34 5 Zulte Waregem 19 8 5 6 35 33 29 6 Racing Genk 19 7 4 8 20 21 25 ------------------------- 7 Standard Liege 19 7 4 8 24 32 25 8 Kortrijk 19 6 7 6 20 20 25 9 STVV 19 7 3 9 20 25 24 10 Charleroi 18 6 6 6 21 21 24 11 Lokeren 18 6 4 8 21 22 22 12 Mechelen 19 6 4 9 28 34 22 13 Waasland-Beveren 19 6 3 10 25 36 21 14 Mouscron-Peruwelz 18 5 6 7 28 29 21 ------------------------- 15 OH Leuven 19 4 3 12 23 35 15 ------------------------- 16 Westerlo 19 2 7 10 19 40 13 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation