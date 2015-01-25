Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 25
Ghent 3 Oostende 1
Cercle Bruges 0 Club Bruges 3
Standard Liege 2 Anderlecht 0
Saturday, January 24
Kortrijk 0 Charleroi 0
Mechelen 0 Lokeren 1
Lierse 1 Waasland-Beveren 1
Zulte Waregem 1 Westerlo 3
Friday, January 23
Racing Genk 2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 23 13 9 1 58 22 48
2 Anderlecht 23 12 7 4 42 26 43
3 Ghent 23 11 7 5 38 23 40
4 Kortrijk 23 12 2 9 42 32 38
5 Standard Liege 23 11 4 8 37 33 37
6 Racing Genk 22 9 9 4 29 21 36
-------------------------
7 Charleroi 23 10 5 8 37 29 35
8 Lokeren 23 8 9 6 31 25 33
9 Zulte Waregem 23 8 4 11 31 38 28
10 Oostende 22 8 4 10 29 38 28
11 Westerlo 23 6 9 8 36 47 27
12 Mechelen 23 6 8 9 25 31 26
13 Mouscron-Peruwelz 23 6 5 12 31 38 23
14 Cercle Bruges 23 6 5 12 16 33 23
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 23 6 3 14 22 38 21
16 Lierse 23 3 6 14 21 51 15
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off