UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 8 Cercle Bruges 0 Waasland-Beveren 0 Kortrijk 2 Anderlecht 2 Lokeren 3 Charleroi 1 Mons-Bergen 1 Lierse 5 OH Leuven 0 Mechelen 0 Oostende 0 Ghent 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Standard Liege 24 17 6 1 51 12 57 2 Anderlecht 25 15 3 7 52 28 48 3 Club Bruges 24 14 5 5 39 23 47 4 Zulte Waregem 24 12 9 3 43 29 45 5 Lokeren 25 13 4 8 43 27 43 6 Racing Genk 24 12 2 10 35 29 38 ------------------------- 7 Ghent 25 9 7 9 29 31 34 8 Kortrijk 25 9 7 9 34 37 34 9 Lierse 25 9 3 13 32 46 30 10 Cercle Bruges 25 8 6 11 24 41 30 11 Oostende 25 8 5 12 24 36 29 12 Mechelen 25 7 6 12 30 42 27 13 Charleroi 25 6 9 10 28 35 27 14 OH Leuven 25 5 8 12 25 38 23 ------------------------- 15 Waasland-Beveren 25 4 10 11 22 32 22 16 Mons-Bergen 25 3 4 18 20 45 13 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 9 Standard Liege v Zulte Waregem (1330) Racing Genk v Club Bruges (1700)
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,