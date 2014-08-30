Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 30
Mouscron-Peruwelz 4 Cercle Bruges 0
Oostende 1 Racing Genk 1
Waasland-Beveren 2 Lierse 0
Westerlo 2 Zulte Waregem 2
Friday, August 29
Ghent 0 Kortrijk 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 5 4 1 0 9 3 13
2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 6 3 2 1 14 8 11
3 Ghent 6 3 1 2 9 6 10
4 Oostende 6 3 1 2 6 5 10
5 Westerlo 6 2 4 0 11 9 10
6 Club Bruges 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
-------------------------
7 Lokeren 5 2 1 2 4 3 7
8 Standard Liege 5 2 1 2 10 10 7
9 Kortrijk 6 2 1 3 6 9 7
10 Racing Genk 6 1 4 1 7 8 7
11 Mechelen 5 2 0 3 8 9 6
12 Zulte Waregem 6 1 3 2 8 9 6
13 Cercle Bruges 6 1 3 2 3 7 6
14 Waasland-Beveren 6 1 2 3 5 7 5
-------------------------
15 Charleroi 5 1 1 3 6 9 4
16 Lierse 6 1 1 4 4 9 4
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 31
Club Bruges v Anderlecht (1230)
Lokeren v Standard Liege (1600)
Charleroi v Mechelen (1800)