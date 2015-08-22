Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 22
Charleroi 0 Westerlo 0
Mechelen 2 OH Leuven 1
Waasland-Beveren 3 Mouscron-Peruwelz 3
Zulte Waregem 2 Club Bruges 0
Friday, August 21
STVV 3 Racing Genk 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Oostende 4 3 1 0 9 4 10
2 STVV 5 3 1 1 8 4 10
3 Ghent 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
4 Zulte Waregem 5 2 1 2 7 5 7
5 Anderlecht 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
6 Club Bruges 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
-------------------------
7 Standard Liege 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
8 Waasland-Beveren 5 2 1 2 9 9 7
9 Racing Genk 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
10 Mechelen 5 2 0 3 6 10 6
11 Charleroi 5 1 3 1 4 5 6
12 Lokeren 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
13 Westerlo 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
14 Kortrijk 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
-------------------------
15 OH Leuven 5 1 0 4 6 10 3
-------------------------
16 Mouscron-Peruwelz 5 0 2 3 6 11 2
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 23
Anderlecht v Lokeren (1230)
Standard Liege v Oostende (1600)
Kortrijk v Ghent (1800)