May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship playoffs on Sunday. Anderlecht 1 Club Bruges 1 Standard Liege 2 Racing Genk 3 Saturday, May 5 Ghent 2 Kortrijk 3 Beerschot 1 Mons-Bergen 1 Cercle Bruges 3 Mechelen 1 Lierse 1 OH Leuven 2 Zulte Waregem 2 Lokeren 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts Playoff I C1 Anderlecht 8 4 3 1 13 6 49 2 Club Bruges 8 3 2 3 9 8 42 3 Racing Genk 8 6 0 2 17 14 41 4 Ghent 8 3 0 5 12 13 37 5 Standard Liege 8 1 3 4 8 13 32 6 Kortrijk 8 2 2 4 12 17 31 Group A 1 Cercle Bruges 6 3 2 1 16 10 11 2 OH Leuven 6 3 1 2 15 14 10 3 Lierse 6 1 4 1 7 7 7 4 Mechelen 6 1 1 4 7 14 4 Group B 1 Mons-Bergen 6 3 2 1 8 4 11 2 Zulte Waregem 6 2 2 2 7 8 8 3 Beerschot 6 2 1 3 9 10 7 4 Lokeren 6 1 3 2 9 11 6 Relegation playoff 1 Westerlo 4 3 0 1 12 6 12 R2 STVV 4 1 0 3 6 12 3 C - Champion R - Relegated : Relegation play-off : Relegation : Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League