May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Belgian championship playoffs on Sunday.
Anderlecht 1 Club Bruges 1
Standard Liege 2 Racing Genk 3
Saturday, May 5
Ghent 2 Kortrijk 3
Beerschot 1 Mons-Bergen 1
Cercle Bruges 3 Mechelen 1
Lierse 1 OH Leuven 2
Zulte Waregem 2 Lokeren 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Playoff I
C1 Anderlecht 8 4 3 1 13 6 49
2 Club Bruges 8 3 2 3 9 8 42
3 Racing Genk 8 6 0 2 17 14 41
4 Ghent 8 3 0 5 12 13 37
5 Standard Liege 8 1 3 4 8 13 32
6 Kortrijk 8 2 2 4 12 17 31
Group A
1 Cercle Bruges 6 3 2 1 16 10 11
2 OH Leuven 6 3 1 2 15 14 10
3 Lierse 6 1 4 1 7 7 7
4 Mechelen 6 1 1 4 7 14 4
Group B
1 Mons-Bergen 6 3 2 1 8 4 11
2 Zulte Waregem 6 2 2 2 7 8 8
3 Beerschot 6 2 1 3 9 10 7
4 Lokeren 6 1 3 2 9 11 6
Relegation playoff
1 Westerlo 4 3 0 1 12 6 12
R2 STVV 4 1 0 3 6 12 3
C - Champion
R - Relegated
: Relegation play-off
: Relegation
: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League