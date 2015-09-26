Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 26
Mechelen 0 Charleroi 1
Mouscron-Peruwelz 2 Oostende 2
Standard Liege 2 OH Leuven 2
Waasland-Beveren 1 Ghent 3
Friday, September 25
Zulte Waregem 4 Westerlo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Oostende 9 6 2 1 19 10 20
2 Zulte Waregem 9 5 2 2 17 10 17
3 Ghent 9 4 5 0 14 7 17
4 Anderlecht 8 4 3 1 12 7 15
5 STVV 8 4 2 2 12 6 14
6 Racing Genk 8 4 2 2 11 7 14
-------------------------
7 Club Bruges 8 4 1 3 19 9 13
8 Charleroi 9 2 5 2 7 9 11
9 Waasland-Beveren 9 3 1 5 14 23 10
10 Kortrijk 8 2 3 3 5 6 9
11 Mouscron-Peruwelz 9 2 3 4 12 16 9
12 Lokeren 8 2 2 4 8 10 8
13 OH Leuven 9 2 2 5 11 15 8
14 Mechelen 9 2 2 5 11 18 8
-------------------------
15 Standard Liege 9 2 2 5 10 20 8
-------------------------
16 Westerlo 9 1 3 5 10 19 6
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 27
Lokeren v Club Bruges (1230)
Anderlecht v STVV (1600)
Kortrijk v Racing Genk (1800)