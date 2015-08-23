Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 23 Anderlecht 1 Lokeren 0 Kortrijk 0 Ghent 0 Standard Liege 1 Oostende 2 Saturday, August 22 Charleroi 0 Westerlo 0 Mechelen 2 OH Leuven 1 Waasland-Beveren 3 Mouscron-Peruwelz 3 Zulte Waregem 2 Club Bruges 0 Friday, August 21 STVV 3 Racing Genk 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Oostende 5 4 1 0 11 5 13 2 STVV 5 3 1 1 8 4 10 3 Anderlecht 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 4 Ghent 5 2 3 0 4 2 9 5 Zulte Waregem 5 2 1 2 7 5 7 6 Club Bruges 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 ------------------------- 7 Waasland-Beveren 5 2 1 2 9 9 7 8 Racing Genk 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 8 Standard Liege 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 10 Mechelen 5 2 0 3 6 10 6 11 Charleroi 5 1 3 1 4 5 6 12 Westerlo 5 1 2 2 6 7 5 13 Lokeren 5 1 2 2 5 6 5 14 Kortrijk 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 ------------------------- 15 OH Leuven 5 1 0 4 6 10 3 ------------------------- 16 Mouscron-Peruwelz 5 0 2 3 6 11 2 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation