Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 23
Anderlecht 1 Lokeren 0
Kortrijk 0 Ghent 0
Standard Liege 1 Oostende 2
Saturday, August 22
Charleroi 0 Westerlo 0
Mechelen 2 OH Leuven 1
Waasland-Beveren 3 Mouscron-Peruwelz 3
Zulte Waregem 2 Club Bruges 0
Friday, August 21
STVV 3 Racing Genk 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Oostende 5 4 1 0 11 5 13
2 STVV 5 3 1 1 8 4 10
3 Anderlecht 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
4 Ghent 5 2 3 0 4 2 9
5 Zulte Waregem 5 2 1 2 7 5 7
6 Club Bruges 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
-------------------------
7 Waasland-Beveren 5 2 1 2 9 9 7
8 Racing Genk 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
8 Standard Liege 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
10 Mechelen 5 2 0 3 6 10 6
11 Charleroi 5 1 3 1 4 5 6
12 Westerlo 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
13 Lokeren 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
14 Kortrijk 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
-------------------------
15 OH Leuven 5 1 0 4 6 10 3
-------------------------
16 Mouscron-Peruwelz 5 0 2 3 6 11 2
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation