Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 15
Excel Mouscron 2 Racing Genk 2
Kortrijk 3 Standard Liege 3
St Truiden 2 Westerlo 2
Waasland-Beveren 4 Eupen 2
Friday, October 14
Charleroi 1 Club Bruges 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zulte Waregem 9 6 2 1 18 7 20
2 Charleroi 10 5 4 1 12 8 19
3 Anderlecht 9 5 3 1 18 10 18
4 Club Bruges 10 5 1 4 13 9 16
5 Standard Liege 10 4 4 2 15 9 16
6 Gent 9 4 3 2 14 9 15
-------------------------
7 Kortrijk 10 4 3 3 19 17 15
8 Oostende 9 4 2 3 12 11 14
9 Racing Genk 10 4 2 4 13 15 14
10 Mechelen 9 3 3 3 11 10 12
11 Lokeren 9 3 1 5 8 12 10
12 Excel Mouscron 10 3 1 6 15 20 10
13 St Truiden 10 2 3 5 12 15 9
14 Waasland-Beveren 10 2 3 5 12 17 9
15 Westerlo 10 2 2 6 13 23 8
-------------------------
16 Eupen 10 2 1 7 13 26 7
1-6: Championship play-off
7-15: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
Gent v Zulte Waregem (1230)
Anderlecht v Lokeren (1600)
Mechelen v Oostende (1800)