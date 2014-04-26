April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Saturday Saturday, April 26 Cercle Bruges 0 Kortrijk 4 Charleroi 3 Mechelen 0 Lierse 4 Waasland-Beveren 2 Lokeren 1 Club Bruges 3 Oostende 1 Ghent 1 Friday, April 25 Zulte Waregem 2 Racing Genk 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Play-off I 1 Club Bruges 6 3 1 2 11 7 42 2 Standard Liege 5 1 3 1 5 6 40 3 Zulte Waregem 6 3 2 1 11 6 38 4 Anderlecht 5 2 1 2 5 3 36 5 Lokeren 6 1 2 3 9 15 31 6 Racing Genk 6 1 3 2 6 10 29 Play-off II Group A 1 Oostende 5 3 2 0 6 1 11 2 Ghent 5 2 1 2 7 6 7 3 Lierse 5 2 0 3 5 8 6 4 Waasland-Beveren 5 1 1 3 7 10 4 Play-off II Group B 1 Charleroi 5 4 1 0 12 3 13 2 Kortrijk 5 3 1 1 14 4 10 3 Mechelen 5 2 0 3 4 10 6 4 Cercle Bruges 5 0 0 5 2 15 0 Relegation play-off 1 OH Leuven 3 2 1 0 5 1 10 R2 Mons-Bergen 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 R - Relegated Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 27 Anderlecht v Standard Liege (1600)