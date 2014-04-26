April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 26
Cercle Bruges 0 Kortrijk 4
Charleroi 3 Mechelen 0
Lierse 4 Waasland-Beveren 2
Lokeren 1 Club Bruges 3
Oostende 1 Ghent 1
Friday, April 25
Zulte Waregem 2 Racing Genk 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Club Bruges 6 3 1 2 11 7 42
2 Standard Liege 5 1 3 1 5 6 40
3 Zulte Waregem 6 3 2 1 11 6 38
4 Anderlecht 5 2 1 2 5 3 36
5 Lokeren 6 1 2 3 9 15 31
6 Racing Genk 6 1 3 2 6 10 29
Play-off II Group A
1 Oostende 5 3 2 0 6 1 11
2 Ghent 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
3 Lierse 5 2 0 3 5 8 6
4 Waasland-Beveren 5 1 1 3 7 10 4
Play-off II Group B
1 Charleroi 5 4 1 0 12 3 13
2 Kortrijk 5 3 1 1 14 4 10
3 Mechelen 5 2 0 3 4 10 6
4 Cercle Bruges 5 0 0 5 2 15 0
Relegation play-off
1 OH Leuven 3 2 1 0 5 1 10
R2 Mons-Bergen 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
R - Relegated
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 27
Anderlecht v Standard Liege (1600)