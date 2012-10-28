Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 28
Club Bruges 2 Lokeren 3
Kortrijk 1 Racing Genk 1
Saturday, October 27
Ghent 2 Mons-Bergen 0
Beerschot 1 OH Leuven 3
Charleroi 2 Anderlecht 0
Mechelen 3 Lierse 0
Waasland-Beveren 0 Zulte Waregem 2
Friday, October 26
Standard Liege 2 Cercle Bruges 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zulte Waregem 12 7 1 4 21 16 22
2 Club Bruges 12 6 4 2 28 19 22
3 Anderlecht 12 6 4 2 20 12 22
4 Racing Genk 12 5 7 0 21 13 22
5 Kortrijk 12 6 3 3 14 11 21
6 OH Leuven 12 5 5 2 28 19 20
-------------------------
7 Ghent 12 5 4 3 17 14 19
8 Lokeren 12 5 3 4 20 18 18
9 Mechelen 12 5 2 5 21 17 17
10 Standard Liege 12 5 1 6 23 22 16
11 Mons-Bergen 12 4 3 5 22 23 15
12 Beerschot 12 4 2 6 16 21 14
13 Charleroi 12 4 1 7 13 23 13
14 Lierse 12 1 7 4 11 17 10
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 12 1 4 7 11 23 7
16 Cercle Bruges 12 1 1 10 10 28 4
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off