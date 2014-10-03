Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 3
Westerlo 0 Ghent 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 9 6 3 0 18 9 21
2 Ghent 10 5 3 2 14 8 18
3 Westerlo 10 4 5 1 21 16 17
4 Lokeren 9 4 3 2 12 9 15
5 Oostende 9 4 2 3 14 13 14
6 Club Bruges 9 3 5 1 16 10 14
-------------------------
7 Mechelen 9 4 0 5 17 16 12
8 Standard Liege 9 3 3 3 18 18 12
9 Racing Genk 9 2 6 1 11 11 12
10 Mouscron-Peruwelz 9 3 2 4 15 14 11
11 Charleroi 9 3 2 4 11 12 11
12 Kortrijk 9 3 1 5 11 17 10
13 Cercle Bruges 9 2 3 4 7 12 9
14 Waasland-Beveren 9 2 2 5 9 12 8
-------------------------
15 Zulte Waregem 9 1 3 5 10 17 6
16 Lierse 9 1 3 5 9 19 6
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 4
Charleroi v Kortrijk (1600)
Lierse v Zulte Waregem (1800)
Mouscron-Peruwelz v Mechelen (1800)
Waasland-Beveren v Cercle Bruges (1800)
Sunday, October 5
Club Bruges v Standard Liege (1230)
Anderlecht v Racing Genk (1600)
Lokeren v Oostende (1800)