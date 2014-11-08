UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Kortrijk 1 Lierse 0 Mechelen 1 Cercle Bruges 1 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 Charleroi 2 Friday, November 7 Oostende 1 Zulte Waregem 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anderlecht 14 7 6 1 23 15 27 2 Ghent 14 7 5 2 23 13 26 3 Club Bruges 14 6 7 1 28 14 25 4 Lokeren 14 6 5 3 24 18 23 5 Kortrijk 15 7 1 7 23 23 22 6 Racing Genk 14 5 7 2 18 14 22 ------------------------- 7 Standard Liege 13 6 3 4 23 21 21 8 Westerlo 14 5 5 4 25 27 20 9 Mechelen 15 5 4 6 22 22 19 10 Charleroi 15 5 4 6 19 21 19 11 Oostende 15 5 3 7 20 22 18 12 Mouscron-Peruwelz 15 4 5 6 22 24 17 13 Waasland-Beveren 14 4 2 8 13 19 14 14 Zulte Waregem 14 3 4 7 18 24 13 ------------------------- 15 Cercle Bruges 15 3 4 8 11 22 13 16 Lierse 15 3 3 9 14 27 12 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Ghent v Anderlecht (1330) Club Bruges v Westerlo (1700) Lokeren v Waasland-Beveren (1900) Racing Genk v Standard Liege (1900)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
