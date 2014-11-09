Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 9
Ghent 0 Anderlecht 2
Club Bruges 5 Westerlo 0
Lokeren 3 Waasland-Beveren 0
Racing Genk 0 Standard Liege 2
Saturday, November 8
Kortrijk 1 Lierse 0
Mechelen 1 Cercle Bruges 1
Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 Charleroi 2
Friday, November 7
Oostende 1 Zulte Waregem 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 15 8 6 1 25 15 30
2 Club Bruges 15 7 7 1 33 14 28
3 Lokeren 15 7 5 3 27 18 26
4 Ghent 15 7 5 3 23 15 26
5 Standard Liege 14 7 3 4 25 21 24
6 Kortrijk 15 7 1 7 23 23 22
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 15 5 7 3 18 16 22
8 Westerlo 15 5 5 5 25 32 20
9 Mechelen 15 5 4 6 22 22 19
10 Charleroi 15 5 4 6 19 21 19
11 Oostende 15 5 3 7 20 22 18
12 Mouscron-Peruwelz 15 4 5 6 22 24 17
13 Waasland-Beveren 15 4 2 9 13 22 14
14 Zulte Waregem 14 3 4 7 18 24 13
-------------------------
15 Cercle Bruges 15 3 4 8 11 22 13
16 Lierse 15 3 3 9 14 27 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off