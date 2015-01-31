Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 31
Charleroi 1 Racing Genk 0
Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 Kortrijk 3
Waasland-Beveren 2 Mechelen 2
Westerlo 1 Cercle Bruges 0
Friday, January 30
Club Bruges 2 Oostende 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 24 14 9 1 60 22 51
2 Anderlecht 23 12 7 4 42 26 43
3 Kortrijk 24 13 2 9 45 32 41
4 Ghent 23 11 7 5 38 23 40
5 Charleroi 24 11 5 8 38 29 38
6 Standard Liege 23 11 4 8 37 33 37
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 23 9 9 5 29 22 36
8 Lokeren 23 8 9 6 31 25 33
9 Westerlo 24 7 9 8 37 47 30
10 Zulte Waregem 23 8 4 11 31 38 28
11 Oostende 23 8 4 11 29 40 28
12 Mechelen 24 6 9 9 27 33 27
13 Mouscron-Peruwelz 24 6 5 13 31 41 23
14 Cercle Bruges 24 6 5 13 16 34 23
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 24 6 4 14 24 40 22
16 Lierse 23 3 6 14 21 51 15
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 1
Lokeren v Ghent (1330)
Anderlecht v Zulte Waregem (1700)
Lierse v Standard Liege (1900)