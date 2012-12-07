Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday Friday, December 7 Standard Liege 6 Charleroi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anderlecht 18 12 4 2 42 16 40 2 Zulte Waregem 18 10 4 4 28 18 34 3 Lokeren 18 10 3 5 32 24 33 4 Standard Liege 19 10 2 7 39 25 32 5 Racing Genk 18 8 8 2 34 24 32 6 Club Bruges 18 8 5 5 39 32 29 ------------------------- 7 Kortrijk 18 8 4 6 21 17 28 8 Mons-Bergen 18 8 3 7 34 33 27 9 OH Leuven 18 6 8 4 34 27 26 10 Ghent 18 5 6 7 21 27 21 11 Mechelen 18 5 5 8 26 28 20 12 Beerschot 18 5 3 10 22 32 18 13 Charleroi 19 5 3 11 18 37 18 14 Lierse 18 3 7 8 18 32 16 ------------------------- 15 Waasland-Beveren 18 3 5 10 16 34 14 16 Cercle Bruges 18 3 2 13 22 40 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 8 Mons-Bergen v Anderlecht (1700) Ghent v Waasland-Beveren (1900) Cercle Bruges v OH Leuven (1900) Kortrijk v Zulte Waregem (1900) Mechelen v Lokeren (1900) Sunday, December 9 Beerschot v Club Bruges (1330) Racing Genk v Lierse (1700)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.