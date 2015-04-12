April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
Standard Liege 3 Anderlecht 1
Zulte Waregem 0 Mechelen 1
Saturday, April 11
Charleroi 2 Ghent 1
Kortrijk 2 Club Bruges 0
Lokeren 1 Westerlo 1
Mouscron-Peruwelz 2 Oostende 0
Waasland-Beveren 0 Racing Genk 2
Friday, April 10
Lierse 0 Cercle Bruges 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Club Bruges 2 1 0 1 2 3 34
2 Ghent 2 1 0 1 3 2 32
3 Anderlecht 2 1 0 1 2 3 32
4 Standard Liege 2 1 0 1 4 3 30
5 Kortrijk 2 1 0 1 2 2 29
6 Charleroi 2 1 0 1 2 2 28
Play-off II Group A
1 Mechelen 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
2 Racing Genk 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
3 Zulte Waregem 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
4 Waasland-Beveren 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
Play-off II Group B
1 Mouscron-Peruwelz 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
2 Lokeren 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
3 Westerlo 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
4 Oostende 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Relegation play-off
1 Cercle Bruges 2 1 0 1 3 3 6
2 Lierse 2 1 0 1 3 3 3