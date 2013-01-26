Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 26
Beerschot 0 Mons-Bergen 0
Mechelen 2 Racing Genk 1
Lokeren 0 Anderlecht 2
Waasland-Beveren 2 OH Leuven 0
Zulte Waregem 2 Lierse 0
Friday, January 25
Standard Liege 2 Kortrijk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 23 17 4 2 59 20 55
2 Zulte Waregem 23 14 5 4 38 23 47
3 Lokeren 24 13 4 7 47 34 43
4 Standard Liege 24 13 3 8 47 28 42
5 Club Bruges 22 11 6 5 51 34 39
6 Racing Genk 24 10 9 5 47 36 39
-------------------------
7 Mechelen 24 10 5 9 36 34 35
8 Kortrijk 24 9 5 10 28 25 32
9 Mons-Bergen 24 9 5 10 39 45 32
10 OH Leuven 24 6 10 8 41 42 28
11 Waasland-Beveren 24 6 8 10 24 37 26
12 Charleroi 23 7 3 13 23 43 24
13 Ghent 23 5 8 10 24 34 23
14 Beerschot 24 5 4 15 23 49 19
-------------------------
15 Lierse 24 3 10 11 23 45 19
16 Cercle Bruges 22 3 5 14 26 47 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 26
Charleroi v Cercle Bruges (1900) Postponed
Sunday, January 27
Club Bruges v Ghent (1330)