April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Belgian championship play-offs on Sunday
Anderlecht 1 Kortrijk 1
Saturday, March 31
Ghent 3 Standard Liege 0
Mechelen 0 Cercle Bruges 3
Lokeren 1 Zulte Waregem 1
Mons-Bergen 2 Beerschot 0
OH Leuven 1 Lierse 1
Westerlo 3 STVV 2
Friday, March 30
Club Bruges 2 Racing Genk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Anderlecht 1 0 1 0 1 1 35
2 Club Bruges 1 1 0 0 2 0 34
3 Ghent 1 1 0 0 3 0 31
4 Standard Liege 1 0 0 1 0 3 26
5 Kortrijk 1 0 1 0 1 1 24
6 Racing Genk 1 0 0 1 0 2 23
Group A
1 Cercle Bruges 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 Lierse 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 OH Leuven 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
4 Mechelen 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Group B
1 Mons-Bergen 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Zulte Waregem 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 Lokeren 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
4 Beerschot 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Relegation play-off
1 Westerlo 1 1 0 0 3 2 6
2 STVV 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
: Relegation play-off
: Relegation
: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League