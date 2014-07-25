July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 25
Standard Liege 3 Charleroi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Standard Liege 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
Ghent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderlecht 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cercle Bruges 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Club Bruges 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kortrijk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mechelen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lierse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lokeren 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oostende 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Racing Genk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Waasland-Beveren 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Westerlo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zulte Waregem 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
16 Charleroi 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Championship play-off
16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 26
Waasland-Beveren v Club Bruges (1600)
Cercle Bruges v Ghent (1800)
Lierse v Oostende (1800)
Westerlo v Lokeren (1800)
Sunday, July 27
Mechelen v Racing Genk (1230)
Anderlecht v Mouscron-Peruwelz (1600)
Zulte Waregem v Kortrijk (1800)