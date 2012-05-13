May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Sunday Ghent 3 Racing Genk 1 Anderlecht 3 Standard Liege 0 Club Bruges 3 Kortrijk 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts Play-off I C1 Anderlecht 10 5 3 2 16 8 52 2 Club Bruges 10 5 2 3 14 11 48 3 Racing Genk 10 6 0 4 19 19 41 4 Ghent 10 4 0 6 16 16 40 5 Standard Liege 10 2 3 5 10 17 35 6 Kortrijk 10 3 2 5 16 20 34 Group A 1 Cercle Bruges 6 3 2 1 16 10 11 2 OH Leuven 6 3 1 2 15 14 10 3 Lierse 6 1 4 1 7 7 7 4 Mechelen 6 1 1 4 7 14 4 Group B 1 Mons-Bergen 6 3 2 1 8 4 11 2 Zulte Waregem 6 2 2 2 7 8 8 3 Beerschot 6 2 1 3 9 10 7 4 Lokeren 6 1 3 2 9 11 6 Relegation play-off 1 Westerlo 4 3 0 1 12 6 12 R2 STVV 4 1 0 3 6 12 3 C - Champion R - Relegated : Relegation play-off : Relegation : Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 14 Cercle Bruges v Mons-Bergen (1830)