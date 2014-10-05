Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Anderlecht 0 Racing Genk 0
Club Bruges 3 Standard Liege 0
Lokeren 3 Oostende 1
Saturday, October 4
Charleroi 0 Kortrijk 2
Lierse 3 Zulte Waregem 1
Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 Mechelen 1
Waasland-Beveren 1 Cercle Bruges 0
Friday, October 3
Westerlo 0 Ghent 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 10 6 4 0 18 9 22
2 Ghent 10 5 3 2 14 8 18
3 Lokeren 10 5 3 2 15 10 18
4 Club Bruges 10 4 5 1 19 10 17
5 Westerlo 10 4 5 1 21 16 17
6 Oostende 10 4 2 4 15 16 14
-------------------------
7 Mechelen 10 4 1 5 18 17 13
8 Kortrijk 10 4 1 5 13 17 13
9 Racing Genk 10 2 7 1 11 11 13
10 Mouscron-Peruwelz 10 3 3 4 16 15 12
11 Standard Liege 10 3 3 4 18 21 12
12 Waasland-Beveren 10 3 2 5 10 12 11
13 Charleroi 10 3 2 5 11 14 11
14 Cercle Bruges 10 2 3 5 7 13 9
-------------------------
15 Lierse 10 2 3 5 12 20 9
16 Zulte Waregem 10 1 3 6 11 20 6
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off