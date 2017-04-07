Soccer-Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium: report
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Friday Friday, April 7 Oostende 1 Zulte Waregem 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Play-off I 1 Anderlecht 1 1 0 0 2 1 34 2 Club Bruges 1 0 0 1 1 2 30 3 Zulte Waregem 2 0 1 1 2 3 28 4 Gent 1 1 0 0 2 1 28 5 Oostende 2 0 2 0 2 2 27 6 Charleroi 1 0 1 0 1 1 26 Play-off II Group A 1 St Truiden 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 1 Union 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Lierse 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Standard Liege 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 5 Mechelen 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 5 Waasland-Beveren 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Play-off II Group B 1 Racing Genk 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 2 Kortrijk 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Roeselare 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 Eupen 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 5 Excel Mouscron 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 6 Lokeren 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Club Bruges v Charleroi (1600) Waasland-Beveren v Union (1800) Standard Liege v St Truiden (1830) Excel Mouscron v Eupen (1800) Lokeren v Kortrijk (1800) Roeselare v Racing Genk (1800) Sunday, April 9 Anderlecht v Gent (1600) Mechelen v Lierse (1800)
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ---------------
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Fluminense 0 Gremio 2 Coritiba 0 Bahia 0 Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0