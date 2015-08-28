Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 28 Racing Genk 2 Charleroi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Oostende 5 4 1 0 11 5 13 2 STVV 5 3 1 1 8 4 10 3 Anderlecht 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 3 Racing Genk 6 3 1 2 8 6 10 5 Ghent 5 2 3 0 4 2 9 6 Zulte Waregem 5 2 1 2 7 5 7 ------------------------- 7 Club Bruges 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 8 Waasland-Beveren 5 2 1 2 9 9 7 9 Standard Liege 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 10 Mechelen 5 2 0 3 6 10 6 11 Charleroi 6 1 3 2 4 7 6 12 Westerlo 5 1 2 2 6 7 5 13 Lokeren 5 1 2 2 5 6 5 14 Kortrijk 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 ------------------------- 15 OH Leuven 5 1 0 4 6 10 3 ------------------------- 16 Mouscron-Peruwelz 5 0 2 3 6 11 2 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 OH Leuven v STVV (1600) Mouscron-Peruwelz v Kortrijk (1800) Oostende v Zulte Waregem (1800) Ghent v Mechelen (1830) Sunday, August 30 Club Bruges v Standard Liege (1230) Westerlo v Anderlecht (1600) Lokeren v Waasland-Beveren (1800)
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina