May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Friday
Friday, May 2
Standard Liege 4 Zulte Waregem 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Standard Liege 7 2 3 2 10 9 43
2 Club Bruges 6 3 1 2 11 7 42
3 Anderlecht 6 3 1 2 7 4 39
4 Zulte Waregem 7 3 2 2 12 10 38
5 Lokeren 6 1 2 3 9 15 31
6 Racing Genk 6 1 3 2 6 10 29
Play-off II Group A
1 Oostende 5 3 2 0 6 1 11
2 Ghent 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
3 Lierse 5 2 0 3 5 8 6
4 Waasland-Beveren 5 1 1 3 7 10 4
Play-off II Group B
1 Charleroi 5 4 1 0 12 3 13
2 Kortrijk 5 3 1 1 14 4 10
3 Mechelen 5 2 0 3 4 10 6
4 Cercle Bruges 5 0 0 5 2 15 0
Relegation play-off
1 OH Leuven 3 2 1 0 5 1 10
R2 Mons-Bergen 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
R - Relegated
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 3
Racing Genk v Lokeren (1600)
Ghent v Lierse (1800)
Waasland-Beveren v Oostende (1800)
Kortrijk v Charleroi (1800)
Mechelen v Cercle Bruges (1800)
Sunday, May 4
Club Bruges v Anderlecht (1600)