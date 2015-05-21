May 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Thursday Thursday, May 21 Ghent 2 Standard Liege 0 Charleroi 2 Club Bruges 3 Kortrijk 2 Anderlecht 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Play-off I C1 Ghent 9 6 2 1 17 9 49 2 Club Bruges 9 4 1 4 15 16 44 3 Anderlecht 9 4 2 3 16 12 43 4 Standard Liege 9 3 1 5 12 13 37 5 Charleroi 9 3 2 4 13 13 36 6 Kortrijk 9 2 2 5 11 21 34 Play-off II Group A 1 Mechelen 6 5 0 1 14 3 15 2 Racing Genk 6 5 0 1 14 7 15 3 Zulte Waregem 6 1 1 4 6 10 4 4 Waasland-Beveren 6 0 1 5 5 19 1 Play-off II Group B 1 Lokeren 6 4 1 1 19 9 13 2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 6 3 1 2 9 8 10 3 Oostende 6 2 0 4 6 12 6 4 Westerlo 6 1 2 3 7 12 5 Relegation play-off 1 Lierse 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 R2 Cercle Bruges 4 1 0 3 4 8 6 C - Champion R - Relegated Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 23 Mechelen v Lokeren (1800) Sunday, May 24 Anderlecht v Ghent (1230) Club Bruges v Kortrijk (1230) Standard Liege v Charleroi (1230)