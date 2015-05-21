May 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 21
Ghent 2 Standard Liege 0
Charleroi 2 Club Bruges 3
Kortrijk 2 Anderlecht 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
C1 Ghent 9 6 2 1 17 9 49
2 Club Bruges 9 4 1 4 15 16 44
3 Anderlecht 9 4 2 3 16 12 43
4 Standard Liege 9 3 1 5 12 13 37
5 Charleroi 9 3 2 4 13 13 36
6 Kortrijk 9 2 2 5 11 21 34
Play-off II Group A
1 Mechelen 6 5 0 1 14 3 15
2 Racing Genk 6 5 0 1 14 7 15
3 Zulte Waregem 6 1 1 4 6 10 4
4 Waasland-Beveren 6 0 1 5 5 19 1
Play-off II Group B
1 Lokeren 6 4 1 1 19 9 13
2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 6 3 1 2 9 8 10
3 Oostende 6 2 0 4 6 12 6
4 Westerlo 6 1 2 3 7 12 5
Relegation play-off
1 Lierse 4 3 0 1 8 4 9
R2 Cercle Bruges 4 1 0 3 4 8 6
C - Champion
R - Relegated
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 23
Mechelen v Lokeren (1800)
Sunday, May 24
Anderlecht v Ghent (1230)
Club Bruges v Kortrijk (1230)
Standard Liege v Charleroi (1230)