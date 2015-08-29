Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 29
Ghent 2 Mechelen 2
Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 Kortrijk 1
OH Leuven 1 STVV 0
Oostende 0 Zulte Waregem 2
Friday, August 28
Racing Genk 2 Charleroi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Oostende 6 4 1 1 11 7 13
2 Zulte Waregem 6 3 1 2 9 5 10
3 STVV 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
4 Anderlecht 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
4 Racing Genk 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
6 Ghent 6 2 4 0 6 4 10
-------------------------
7 Kortrijk 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
8 Club Bruges 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
9 Waasland-Beveren 5 2 1 2 9 9 7
10 Standard Liege 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
11 Mechelen 6 2 1 3 8 12 7
12 OH Leuven 6 2 0 4 7 10 6
13 Charleroi 6 1 3 2 4 7 6
14 Westerlo 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
-------------------------
15 Lokeren 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
-------------------------
16 Mouscron-Peruwelz 6 0 2 4 6 12 2
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 30
Club Bruges v Standard Liege (1230)
Westerlo v Anderlecht (1600)
Lokeren v Waasland-Beveren (1800)