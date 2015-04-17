April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Friday
Friday, April 17
Cercle Bruges 0 Lierse 2
Standard Liege 1 Ghent 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Ghent 3 2 0 1 6 3 35
2 Club Bruges 2 1 0 1 2 3 34
3 Anderlecht 2 1 0 1 2 3 32
4 Standard Liege 3 1 0 2 5 6 30
5 Kortrijk 2 1 0 1 2 2 29
6 Charleroi 2 1 0 1 2 2 28
Play-off II Group A
1 Mechelen 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
2 Racing Genk 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
3 Zulte Waregem 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
4 Waasland-Beveren 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
Play-off II Group B
1 Mouscron-Peruwelz 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
2 Lokeren 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
3 Westerlo 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
4 Oostende 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Relegation play-off
1 Lierse 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
2 Cercle Bruges 3 1 0 2 3 5 6
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 18
Mechelen v Racing Genk (1600)
Zulte Waregem v Waasland-Beveren (1800)
Mouscron-Peruwelz v Lokeren (1800)
Oostende v Westerlo (1800)
Sunday, April 19
Club Bruges v Anderlecht (1600)
Kortrijk v Charleroi (1830)