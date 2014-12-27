Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 27
Cercle Bruges 1 Waasland-Beveren 0
Racing Genk Oostende Postponed
Standard Liege 2 Lokeren 0
Friday, December 26
Anderlecht 4 Westerlo 0
Kortrijk 2 Ghent 3
Mechelen 1 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0
Lierse 0 Club Bruges 6
Zulte Waregem 1 Charleroi 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 21 12 8 1 54 21 44
2 Anderlecht 21 11 7 3 39 24 40
3 Kortrijk 21 11 1 9 35 31 34
4 Charleroi 21 10 4 7 37 27 34
5 Ghent 21 9 7 5 32 21 34
6 Standard Liege 21 10 3 8 34 32 33
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 20 8 8 4 26 20 32
8 Lokeren 21 7 8 6 29 24 29
9 Oostende 20 8 4 8 27 28 28
10 Zulte Waregem 21 7 4 10 27 34 25
11 Mechelen 21 6 7 8 24 29 25
12 Mouscron-Peruwelz 21 6 5 10 30 33 23
13 Westerlo 21 5 8 8 32 45 23
14 Waasland-Beveren 21 6 2 13 20 34 20
-------------------------
15 Cercle Bruges 21 5 5 11 14 30 20
16 Lierse 21 3 5 13 20 47 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 27
Racing Genk v Oostende (1330) Postponed