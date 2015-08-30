Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Club Bruges 7 Standard Liege 1
Lokeren 1 Waasland-Beveren 2
Westerlo 0 Anderlecht 3
Saturday, August 29
Ghent 2 Mechelen 2
Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 Kortrijk 1
OH Leuven 1 STVV 0
Oostende 0 Zulte Waregem 2
Friday, August 28
Racing Genk 2 Charleroi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 6 4 1 1 11 6 13
2 Oostende 6 4 1 1 11 7 13
3 Club Bruges 6 3 1 2 13 6 10
4 Zulte Waregem 6 3 1 2 9 5 10
5 STVV 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
6 Racing Genk 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
-------------------------
7 Waasland-Beveren 6 3 1 2 11 10 10
8 Ghent 6 2 4 0 6 4 10
9 Kortrijk 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
10 Mechelen 6 2 1 3 8 12 7
11 Standard Liege 6 2 1 3 7 13 7
12 OH Leuven 6 2 0 4 7 10 6
13 Charleroi 6 1 3 2 4 7 6
14 Lokeren 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
-------------------------
15 Westerlo 6 1 2 3 6 10 5
-------------------------
16 Mouscron-Peruwelz 6 0 2 4 6 12 2
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation