April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Belgian championship play-offs matches on Saturday
Cercle Bruges 6 OH Leuven 4
Racing Genk 2 Ghent 0
STVV 3 Westerlo 1
Zulte Waregem 0 Mons-Bergen 2
Friday, April 6
Beerschot 4 Lokeren 1
Standard Liege 0 Anderlecht 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Anderlecht 2 0 2 0 1 1 36
2 Club Bruges 1 1 0 0 2 0 34
3 Ghent 2 1 0 1 3 2 31
4 Standard Liege 2 0 1 1 0 3 27
5 Racing Genk 2 1 0 1 2 2 26
6 Kortrijk 1 0 1 0 1 1 24
Group A
1 Cercle Bruges 2 2 0 0 9 4 6
2 Lierse 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 OH Leuven 2 0 1 1 5 7 1
4 Mechelen 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Group B
1 Mons-Bergen 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
2 Beerschot 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
3 Zulte Waregem 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
4 Lokeren 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
Relegation play-off
1 Westerlo 2 1 0 1 4 5 6
2 STVV 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
: Relegation play-off
: Relegation
: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 8
Kortrijk v Club Bruges (1600)
Monday, April 9
Lierse v Mechelen (1600)