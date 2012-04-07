April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Saturday Cercle Bruges 6 OH Leuven 4 Racing Genk 2 Ghent 0 STVV 3 Westerlo 1 Zulte Waregem 0 Mons-Bergen 2

Friday, April 6 Beerschot 4 Lokeren 1 Standard Liege 0 Anderlecht 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Play-off I 1 Anderlecht 2 0 2 0 1 1 36 2 Club Bruges 1 1 0 0 2 0 34 3 Ghent 2 1 0 1 3 2 31 4 Standard Liege 2 0 1 1 0 3 27 5 Racing Genk 2 1 0 1 2 2 26 6 Kortrijk 1 0 1 0 1 1 24 Group A 1 Cercle Bruges 2 2 0 0 9 4 6 2 Lierse 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 OH Leuven 2 0 1 1 5 7 1 4 Mechelen 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Group B 1 Mons-Bergen 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 2 Beerschot 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 3 Zulte Waregem 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 4 Lokeren 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 Relegation play-off 1 Westerlo 2 1 0 1 4 5 6 2 STVV 2 1 0 1 5 4 3 : Relegation play-off : Relegation : Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 8 Kortrijk v Club Bruges (1600) Monday, April 9 Lierse v Mechelen (1600)