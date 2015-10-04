Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Ghent 4 Club Bruges 1
Anderlecht 1 Mechelen 1
Racing Genk 3 Standard Liege 1
Saturday, October 3
Charleroi 3 Zulte Waregem 0
OH Leuven 1 Mouscron-Peruwelz 1
STVV 1 Waasland-Beveren 3
Westerlo 1 Kortrijk 1
Friday, October 2
Oostende 2 Lokeren 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Oostende 10 7 2 1 21 10 23
2 Ghent 10 5 5 0 18 8 20
3 Anderlecht 10 5 4 1 14 8 19
4 Racing Genk 10 5 2 3 14 9 17
5 Zulte Waregem 10 5 2 3 17 13 17
6 Club Bruges 10 5 1 4 21 13 16
-------------------------
7 STVV 10 4 2 4 13 10 14
8 Charleroi 10 3 5 2 10 9 14
9 Waasland-Beveren 10 4 1 5 17 24 13
10 Kortrijk 10 3 4 3 7 7 13
11 Mouscron-Peruwelz 10 2 4 4 13 17 10
12 OH Leuven 10 2 3 5 12 16 9
13 Mechelen 10 2 3 5 12 19 9
14 Lokeren 10 2 2 6 8 13 8
-------------------------
15 Standard Liege 10 2 2 6 11 23 8
-------------------------
16 Westerlo 10 1 4 5 11 20 7
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation