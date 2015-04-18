April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 18
Mechelen 4 Racing Genk 0
Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 Lokeren 5
Oostende 2 Westerlo 0
Zulte Waregem 2 Waasland-Beveren 2
Friday, April 17
Cercle Bruges 0 Lierse 2
Standard Liege 1 Ghent 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
1 Ghent 3 2 0 1 6 3 35
2 Club Bruges 2 1 0 1 2 3 34
3 Anderlecht 2 1 0 1 2 3 32
4 Standard Liege 3 1 0 2 5 6 30
5 Kortrijk 2 1 0 1 2 2 29
6 Charleroi 2 1 0 1 2 2 28
Play-off II Group A
1 Mechelen 3 3 0 0 9 1 9
2 Racing Genk 3 2 0 1 3 4 6
3 Zulte Waregem 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
4 Waasland-Beveren 3 0 1 2 3 8 1
Play-off II Group B
1 Lokeren 3 2 1 0 8 3 7
2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
3 Oostende 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
4 Westerlo 3 0 1 2 1 6 1
Relegation play-off
1 Lierse 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
2 Cercle Bruges 3 1 0 2 3 5 6
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 19
Club Bruges v Anderlecht (1600)
Kortrijk v Charleroi (1830)