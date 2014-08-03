Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 3
Ghent 3 Mechelen 1
Club Bruges 1 Lierse 0
Lokeren 2 Zulte Waregem 1
Saturday, August 2
Charleroi 2 Westerlo 3
Kortrijk 2 Standard Liege 3
Mouscron-Peruwelz 1 Waasland-Beveren 0
Racing Genk 1 Cercle Bruges 1
Friday, August 1
Oostende 0 Anderlecht 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Standard Liege 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
2 Anderlecht 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
3 Club Bruges 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
4 Westerlo 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
5 Ghent 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
6 Zulte Waregem 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
-------------------------
7 Lierse 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
8 Mechelen 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
9 Lokeren 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Mouscron-Peruwelz 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
11 Cercle Bruges 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
12 Racing Genk 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
13 Kortrijk 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
14 Waasland-Beveren 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
-------------------------
15 Charleroi 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
16 Oostende 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off