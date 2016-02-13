Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 13
Anderlecht 3 Zulte Waregem 0
Charleroi 1 Kortrijk 1
OH Leuven 3 Lokeren 3
Racing Genk 6 Waasland-Beveren 1
Friday, February 12
Gent 2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Gent 26 16 7 3 49 21 55
2 Club Bruges 25 17 1 7 50 27 52
3 Anderlecht 26 14 9 3 44 23 51
4 Oostende 25 12 7 6 46 31 43
5 Racing Genk 26 12 5 9 34 25 41
6 Charleroi 26 10 8 8 32 30 38
-------------------------
7 Zulte Waregem 26 10 7 9 44 45 37
8 Standard Liege 25 10 4 11 33 41 34
9 Kortrijk 26 7 9 10 25 32 30
10 St Truiden 25 8 5 12 26 35 29
11 Lokeren 26 7 8 11 31 35 29
12 Mechelen 25 7 6 12 38 46 27
13 Waasland-Beveren 26 7 5 14 36 54 26
14 OH Leuven 26 6 7 13 36 47 25
-------------------------
15 Mouscron-Peruwelz 26 5 8 13 32 44 23
-------------------------
16 Westerlo 25 5 8 12 29 49 23
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 14
Oostende v Club Bruges (1330)
Westerlo v Standard Liege (1700)
St Truiden v Mechelen (1900)