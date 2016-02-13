Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 13 Anderlecht 3 Zulte Waregem 0 Charleroi 1 Kortrijk 1 OH Leuven 3 Lokeren 3 Racing Genk 6 Waasland-Beveren 1 Friday, February 12 Gent 2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gent 26 16 7 3 49 21 55 2 Club Bruges 25 17 1 7 50 27 52 3 Anderlecht 26 14 9 3 44 23 51 4 Oostende 25 12 7 6 46 31 43 5 Racing Genk 26 12 5 9 34 25 41 6 Charleroi 26 10 8 8 32 30 38 ------------------------- 7 Zulte Waregem 26 10 7 9 44 45 37 8 Standard Liege 25 10 4 11 33 41 34 9 Kortrijk 26 7 9 10 25 32 30 10 St Truiden 25 8 5 12 26 35 29 11 Lokeren 26 7 8 11 31 35 29 12 Mechelen 25 7 6 12 38 46 27 13 Waasland-Beveren 26 7 5 14 36 54 26 14 OH Leuven 26 6 7 13 36 47 25 ------------------------- 15 Mouscron-Peruwelz 26 5 8 13 32 44 23 ------------------------- 16 Westerlo 25 5 8 12 29 49 23 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 14 Oostende v Club Bruges (1330) Westerlo v Standard Liege (1700) St Truiden v Mechelen (1900)