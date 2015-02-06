Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 6
Standard Liege 3 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 24 14 9 1 60 22 51
2 Anderlecht 24 12 8 4 42 26 44
3 Standard Liege 25 13 4 8 43 35 43
4 Kortrijk 24 13 2 9 45 32 41
5 Ghent 24 11 8 5 41 26 41
6 Charleroi 24 11 5 8 38 29 38
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 24 9 10 5 30 23 37
8 Lokeren 24 8 10 6 34 28 34
9 Westerlo 24 7 9 8 37 47 30
10 Zulte Waregem 24 8 5 11 31 38 29
11 Oostende 24 8 5 11 30 41 29
12 Mechelen 24 6 9 9 27 33 27
13 Mouscron-Peruwelz 25 6 5 14 31 44 23
14 Cercle Bruges 24 6 5 13 16 34 23
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 24 6 4 14 24 40 22
16 Lierse 24 3 6 15 23 54 15
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 7
Mechelen v Charleroi (1700)
Ghent v Westerlo (1900)
Oostende v Lokeren (1900)
Zulte Waregem v Lierse (1900)
Sunday, February 8
Kortrijk v Club Bruges (1330)
Cercle Bruges v Anderlecht (1700)
Racing Genk v Waasland-Beveren (1900)