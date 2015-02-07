Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 7
Ghent 4 Westerlo 0
Mechelen 0 Charleroi 0
Oostende 0 Lokeren 1
Zulte Waregem 2 Lierse 3
Friday, February 6
Standard Liege 3 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 24 14 9 1 60 22 51
2 Ghent 25 12 8 5 45 26 44
3 Anderlecht 24 12 8 4 42 26 44
4 Standard Liege 25 13 4 8 43 35 43
5 Kortrijk 24 13 2 9 45 32 41
6 Charleroi 25 11 6 8 38 29 39
-------------------------
7 Lokeren 25 9 10 6 35 28 37
8 Racing Genk 24 9 10 5 30 23 37
9 Westerlo 25 7 9 9 37 51 30
10 Zulte Waregem 25 8 5 12 33 41 29
11 Oostende 25 8 5 12 30 42 29
12 Mechelen 25 6 10 9 27 33 28
13 Mouscron-Peruwelz 25 6 5 14 31 44 23
14 Cercle Bruges 24 6 5 13 16 34 23
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 24 6 4 14 24 40 22
16 Lierse 25 4 6 15 26 56 18
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 8
Kortrijk v Club Bruges (1330)
Cercle Bruges v Anderlecht (1700)
Racing Genk v Waasland-Beveren (1900)