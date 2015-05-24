May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship play-offs matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 24
Anderlecht 2 Ghent 1
Club Bruges 1 Kortrijk 0
Standard Liege 2 Charleroi 0
Saturday, May 23
Mechelen 2 Lokeren 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Play-off I
C1 Ghent 10 6 2 2 18 11 49
2 Club Bruges 10 5 1 4 16 16 47
3 Anderlecht 10 5 2 3 18 13 46
4 Standard Liege 10 4 1 5 14 13 40
5 Charleroi 10 3 2 5 13 15 36
6 Kortrijk 10 2 2 6 11 22 34
Play-off II Group A
1 Mechelen 6 5 0 1 14 3 15
2 Racing Genk 6 5 0 1 14 7 15
3 Zulte Waregem 6 1 1 4 6 10 4
4 Waasland-Beveren 6 0 1 5 5 19 1
Play-off II Group B
1 Lokeren 6 4 1 1 19 9 13
2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 6 3 1 2 9 8 10
3 Oostende 6 2 0 4 6 12 6
4 Westerlo 6 1 2 3 7 12 5
Relegation play-off
1 Lierse 4 3 0 1 8 4 9
R2 Cercle Bruges 4 1 0 3 4 8 6
C - Champion
R - Relegated