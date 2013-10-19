Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 19
Cercle Bruges 1 Zulte Waregem 1
Lokeren 2 Ghent 2
OH Leuven 4 Waasland-Beveren 2
Oostende 0 Mechelen 3
Racing Genk 4 Lierse 0
Friday, October 18
Mons-Bergen 0 Anderlecht 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Standard Liege 10 9 0 1 23 4 27
2 Club Bruges 10 8 2 0 20 6 26
3 Zulte Waregem 11 7 3 1 23 16 24
4 Racing Genk 11 7 2 2 22 10 23
5 Anderlecht 11 7 0 4 30 15 21
6 Lokeren 11 5 2 4 22 19 17
-------------------------
7 Kortrijk 10 5 1 4 13 12 16
8 Ghent 11 3 5 3 13 17 14
9 Charleroi 10 3 3 4 11 14 12
10 Mechelen 11 3 2 6 12 17 11
11 Lierse 11 3 2 6 9 19 11
12 OH Leuven 11 2 4 5 12 17 10
13 Cercle Bruges 11 2 4 5 8 20 10
14 Waasland-Beveren 11 1 5 5 9 15 8
-------------------------
15 Oostende 11 1 3 7 7 20 6
16 Mons-Bergen 11 0 2 9 7 20 2
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 20
Standard Liege v Charleroi (1230)
Kortrijk v Club Bruges (1600)