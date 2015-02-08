Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 8
Cercle Bruges 0 Anderlecht 2
Kortrijk 2 Club Bruges 0
Racing Genk 1 Waasland-Beveren 0
Saturday, February 7
Ghent 4 Westerlo 0
Mechelen 0 Charleroi 0
Oostende 0 Lokeren 1
Zulte Waregem 2 Lierse 3
Friday, February 6
Standard Liege 3 Mouscron-Peruwelz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 25 14 9 2 60 24 51
2 Anderlecht 25 13 8 4 44 26 47
3 Kortrijk 25 14 2 9 47 32 44
4 Ghent 25 12 8 5 45 26 44
5 Standard Liege 25 13 4 8 43 35 43
6 Racing Genk 25 10 10 5 31 23 40
-------------------------
7 Charleroi 25 11 6 8 38 29 39
8 Lokeren 25 9 10 6 35 28 37
9 Westerlo 25 7 9 9 37 51 30
10 Zulte Waregem 25 8 5 12 33 41 29
11 Oostende 25 8 5 12 30 42 29
12 Mechelen 25 6 10 9 27 33 28
13 Mouscron-Peruwelz 25 6 5 14 31 44 23
14 Cercle Bruges 25 6 5 14 16 36 23
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 25 6 4 15 24 41 22
16 Lierse 25 4 6 15 26 56 18
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off