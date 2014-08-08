Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 8
Racing Genk 0 Lokeren 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Standard Liege 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
2 Anderlecht 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
3 Club Bruges 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
4 Westerlo 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
5 Ghent 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
6 Lokeren 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
-------------------------
7 Zulte Waregem 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
8 Lierse 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
9 Mechelen 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
10 Mouscron-Peruwelz 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
11 Cercle Bruges 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
12 Racing Genk 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
13 Kortrijk 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
14 Waasland-Beveren 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
-------------------------
15 Charleroi 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
16 Oostende 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 9
Mechelen v Kortrijk (1600)
Cercle Bruges v Oostende (1800)
Lierse v Mouscron-Peruwelz (1800)
Waasland-Beveren v Westerlo (1800)
Sunday, August 10
Standard Liege v Ghent (1230)
Anderlecht v Charleroi (1600)
Zulte Waregem v Club Bruges (1800)