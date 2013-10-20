Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 20
Kortrijk 4 Club Bruges 1
Standard Liege 2 Charleroi 2
Saturday, October 19
Cercle Bruges 1 Zulte Waregem 1
Lokeren 2 Ghent 2
OH Leuven 4 Waasland-Beveren 2
Oostende 0 Mechelen 3
Racing Genk 4 Lierse 0
Friday, October 18
Mons-Bergen 0 Anderlecht 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Standard Liege 11 9 1 1 25 6 28
2 Club Bruges 11 8 2 1 21 10 26
3 Zulte Waregem 11 7 3 1 23 16 24
4 Racing Genk 11 7 2 2 22 10 23
5 Anderlecht 11 7 0 4 30 15 21
6 Kortrijk 11 6 1 4 17 13 19
-------------------------
7 Lokeren 11 5 2 4 22 19 17
8 Ghent 11 3 5 3 13 17 14
9 Charleroi 11 3 4 4 13 16 13
10 Mechelen 11 3 2 6 12 17 11
11 Lierse 11 3 2 6 9 19 11
12 OH Leuven 11 2 4 5 12 17 10
13 Cercle Bruges 11 2 4 5 8 20 10
14 Waasland-Beveren 11 1 5 5 9 15 8
-------------------------
15 Oostende 11 1 3 7 7 20 6
16 Mons-Bergen 11 0 2 9 7 20 2
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off