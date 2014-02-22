Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 22
Cercle Bruges 3 Mechelen 2
Charleroi 3 Zulte Waregem 2
Kortrijk 1 Mons-Bergen 2
Oostende 3 Lierse 2
Friday, February 21
Lokeren 2 Anderlecht 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Standard Liege 26 19 6 1 54 12 63
2 Club Bruges 26 16 5 5 45 25 53
3 Anderlecht 27 16 3 8 55 30 51
4 Zulte Waregem 27 13 9 5 47 35 48
5 Lokeren 27 14 5 8 46 29 47
6 Racing Genk 26 13 2 11 37 32 41
-------------------------
7 Ghent 26 9 8 9 30 32 35
8 Kortrijk 27 9 7 11 36 42 34
9 Oostende 27 9 6 12 28 39 33
10 Cercle Bruges 27 9 6 12 28 45 33
11 Lierse 27 9 3 15 34 50 30
12 Charleroi 27 7 9 11 31 38 30
13 Mechelen 27 7 7 13 33 46 28
14 Waasland-Beveren 26 5 10 11 23 32 25
-------------------------
15 OH Leuven 26 5 8 13 25 39 23
16 Mons-Bergen 27 4 4 19 22 48 16
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 23
OH Leuven v Club Bruges (1330)
Standard Liege v Ghent (1700)
Racing Genk v Waasland-Beveren (1930)