Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 23
OH Leuven 2 Club Bruges 5
Racing Genk 0 Waasland-Beveren 2
Standard Liege 2 Ghent 3
Saturday, February 22
Cercle Bruges 3 Mechelen 2
Charleroi 3 Zulte Waregem 2
Kortrijk 1 Mons-Bergen 2
Oostende 3 Lierse 2
Friday, February 21
Lokeren 2 Anderlecht 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Standard Liege 27 19 6 2 56 15 63
2 Club Bruges 27 17 5 5 50 27 56
3 Anderlecht 27 16 3 8 55 30 51
4 Zulte Waregem 27 13 9 5 47 35 48
5 Lokeren 27 14 5 8 46 29 47
6 Racing Genk 27 13 2 12 37 34 41
-------------------------
7 Ghent 27 10 8 9 33 34 38
8 Kortrijk 27 9 7 11 36 42 34
9 Oostende 27 9 6 12 28 39 33
10 Cercle Bruges 27 9 6 12 28 45 33
11 Lierse 27 9 3 15 34 50 30
12 Charleroi 27 7 9 11 31 38 30
13 Mechelen 27 7 7 13 33 46 28
14 Waasland-Beveren 27 6 10 11 25 32 28
-------------------------
15 OH Leuven 27 5 8 14 27 44 23
16 Mons-Bergen 27 4 4 19 22 48 16
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off