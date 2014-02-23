Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 23 OH Leuven 2 Club Bruges 5 Racing Genk 0 Waasland-Beveren 2 Standard Liege 2 Ghent 3 Saturday, February 22 Cercle Bruges 3 Mechelen 2 Charleroi 3 Zulte Waregem 2 Kortrijk 1 Mons-Bergen 2 Oostende 3 Lierse 2 Friday, February 21 Lokeren 2 Anderlecht 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Standard Liege 27 19 6 2 56 15 63 2 Club Bruges 27 17 5 5 50 27 56 3 Anderlecht 27 16 3 8 55 30 51 4 Zulte Waregem 27 13 9 5 47 35 48 5 Lokeren 27 14 5 8 46 29 47 6 Racing Genk 27 13 2 12 37 34 41 ------------------------- 7 Ghent 27 10 8 9 33 34 38 8 Kortrijk 27 9 7 11 36 42 34 9 Oostende 27 9 6 12 28 39 33 10 Cercle Bruges 27 9 6 12 28 45 33 11 Lierse 27 9 3 15 34 50 30 12 Charleroi 27 7 9 11 31 38 30 13 Mechelen 27 7 7 13 33 46 28 14 Waasland-Beveren 27 6 10 11 25 32 28 ------------------------- 15 OH Leuven 27 5 8 14 27 44 23 16 Mons-Bergen 27 4 4 19 22 48 16 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off