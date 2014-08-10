Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
Anderlecht 1 Charleroi 0
Standard Liege 0 Ghent 1
Zulte Waregem 1 Club Bruges 1
Saturday, August 9
Cercle Bruges 0 Oostende 1
Mechelen 1 Kortrijk 2
Lierse 2 Mouscron-Peruwelz 2
Waasland-Beveren 1 Westerlo 1
Friday, August 8
Racing Genk 0 Lokeren 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
2 Ghent 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
2 Club Bruges 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
4 Westerlo 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
5 Standard Liege 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
6 Lierse 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
6 Zulte Waregem 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
-------------------------
8 Lokeren 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
9 Mouscron-Peruwelz 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
10 Mechelen 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
11 Kortrijk 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
12 Oostende 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
13 Cercle Bruges 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
14 Racing Genk 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
-------------------------
15 Waasland-Beveren 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
16 Charleroi 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
1-7: Championship play-off
8-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off