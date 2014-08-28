BRUSSELS Aug 28 Belgium goalkeeper Jean-Francois Gillet has been named in a 22-man squad for next week's international friendly against Australia after serving a 13-month ban for match-fixing.

Gillet was originally given a 43-month ban and was one of 20 individuals suspended in relation to two matches involving Bari in Serie B in 2008 and 2009, where he was playing at the time.

The 35-year-old Torino keeper's suspension was reduced to 13 months on appeal in January by the Italian national sports tribunal (TNAS).

Belgium were due to open their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign against Israel on Sept. 9, but the match has been postponed until March 31 because of security concerns.

They play Australia in a friendly in Liege on Sept. 4.

Belgium coach Marc Wilmots has made five changes to the squad that reached the World Cup quarter-finals in Brazil.

Gillet replaces third-choice goalkeeper Sammy Bossut. Centre back Daniel Van Buyten has retired, while defenders Thomas Vermaelen and Anthony Vanden Borre and midfielder Marouane Fellaini are injured.

Wilmots has added defenders Guillaume Gillet and Jelle Van Damme and AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan.

Belgium will start their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign against Andorra on Oct. 10. The other group B rivals are Bosnia, Cyprus and Wales.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Jean-François Gillet (Torino)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Atletico Madrid), Guillaume Gillet (Bastia), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Laurent Ciman (Standard Liege), Nicolas Lombaerts (Zenit St Petersburg), Jelle Van Damme (Standard Liege), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Axel Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg), Steven Defour (Anderlecht), Moussa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur), Radja Nainggolan (AS Roma)

Forwards: Kevin De Bruyne (Wolfsburg), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Kevin Mirallas (Everton), Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Romelu Lukaku (Everton), Divock Origi (Lille) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Pritha Sarkar)