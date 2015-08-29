BRUSSELS Aug 29 Belgian club Standard Liege said they have sacked coach Slavoljub Muslin after less than three months in the job.

Standard are ninth in Belgian top division with just two wins in five matches. The club also failed to reach the group phase of the Europa League after losing a play-off against Norwegian side Molde last week.

Serbian Muslin, a 62-year-old former defender at Red Star Belgrade, was appointed in June after the short tenure of predecessor Jose Riga.

Riga, who joined Standard in February, decided not to carry on at the club. He is now coach of French side Metz.

Belgian media reported that the club's players had not liked Muslin's disciplinarian approach and some of his tactical choices.

Assistant coach Eric Deflandre will take charge of the club on a caretaker basis. Standard travel to Club Bruges on Sunday. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)