July 6 Players' Twitter handles will be displayed on their shorts next season, Belgian soccer club Zulte Waregem announced.

The club unveiled their new kit on their website (www.essevee.be), saying the addition of Twitter names was a footballing first.

Zulte Waregem were surprise runners-up in the league last season and will make their Champions League debut at the end of this month. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)