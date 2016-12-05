BRUSSELS Dec 5 The Belgian premier league match between Standard Liege and Charleroi was abandoned on Sunday after both sets of fans threw objects at opposition goalkeepers.

Referee Serge Gumienny stopped the match for the first time in the 58th minute because Standard fans had hurled small projectiles and a smoke bomb at the Charleroi goalkeeper.

Standard's coach Serbian Aleksandar Jankovic took a loudspeaker from one of the supporters and appealed to the club's fans to behave.

The match was restarted, but then abandoned after a further 10 minutes of play after Charleroi fans threw cigarette lighters and a plastic beer glass at Standard's keeper.

Standard, who host Ajax in the Europa league on Thursday, were leading 3-1 in the derby between the rivals from the two big industrial cities of Belgium's French-speaking Wallonia region.

"Football must remain a party, a communion and not a masquerade of bad taste orchestrated by some unthinking, unconscious or frustrated forces who simply do not deserve a place in stadium," Charleroi said in a statement.

The club added that the match result was not 3-1, but "three zeros".

"Zero for Standard, zero for Charleroi and zero for football," Charleroi said. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Ed Osmond)