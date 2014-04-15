April 15 Marc Wilmots has extended his contract as Belgium coach by four years until 2018, the Royal Belgian Football Association (URBSFA) said on Tuesday.

"Marc Wilmots and the URBSFA have found an agreement to extend their collaboration for four more years," it said on its website (www.belgianfootball.be).

"He will therefore be leading our Red Devils for the Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup campaigns."

Former international midfielder Wilmots, 45, was named Belgium head coach in 2012. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Goodson)