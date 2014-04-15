UPDATE 3-Soccer-Ahmad ousts veteran Hayatou as CAF president
* Six executive committee members voted out (adds more detail on executive committee)
April 15 Marc Wilmots has extended his contract as Belgium coach by four years until 2018, the Royal Belgian Football Association (URBSFA) said on Tuesday.
"Marc Wilmots and the URBSFA have found an agreement to extend their collaboration for four more years," it said on its website (www.belgianfootball.be).
"He will therefore be leading our Red Devils for the Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup campaigns."
Former international midfielder Wilmots, 45, was named Belgium head coach in 2012. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Goodson)
MILAN, March 16 Controversial Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has said he is ready to throw in the towel after more criticism by supporters.
BARCELONA, March 16 Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga but need to halt their recent trend of leaking goals in games if they want to stay there in Saturday's trip to Athletic Bilbao, who have the second best home record in the Spanish top flight.